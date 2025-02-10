St Lucian man arrested in Cannabis bust in Chateaubelair

Cannabis Seized in Chateaubelair, Three in Custody

In a targeted Sunday morning operation on February 9, 2025, police seized 2,270 grammes (5 lbs) of cannabis and arrested three men, including a St. Lucian national.

The cannabis was reportedly packaged in eighteen (18) sealed transparent packets and stored inside a black plastic garbage bag. Following the discovery, 33-year-old fisherman Xavique Williams and 24-year-old landscaper Markie Williams, both of Chateaubelair, were charged with possession of a controlled drug.

Meanwhile, Chester Keith King a 38-year-old florist of Denry, St. Lucia, remains in custody as investigations continue into his arrival and immigration status in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The defendants appeared before the Serious Offences Court on February 10, 2025, to answer to the charges. At the hearing, Xavique Williams pleaded guilty and was fined $750, to be paid by April 1, 2025, in default of which he will serve three months in prison. The state withdrew the charges against Markie Williams.

The RSVGPF recognizes the evolving discussions surrounding cannabis and its regulated use and encourages individuals to engage in the trade through the proper legal frameworks. While laws continue to govern its possession and distribution, the RSVGPF remains focused on ensuring compliance and public safety.

Anyone with information that may assist the police is encouraged to contact:

Chateaubelair Police Station: (784) 485-2229

Criminal Investigations Department (CID/MCU): (784) 456-1810

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Public Relations and Complaints Department: (784) 485-6891