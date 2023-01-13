St Lucian national among 3 on drug charges in Dominica

A St Lucian national is among three people remanded into custody after they appeared in a Magistrate’s court on drug-related charges.

Kimbert Dandre David pleaded not guilty to the charge that on January 9, this year, he was detained with two other men in the south of the island by the Dominica Coast Guard on a fishing vessel with 3336 grams of cocaine.

The other two men – Harrison Warrington and Leon Jonathan Alexander – of Dominica pleaded guilty when they appeared before Magistrate Pearl Williams.

The matter has been adjourned to January 19, for facts and sentencing.

