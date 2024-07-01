Close Menu

    St Lucia’s Economy on Course to Expand by 7% in 2024

    The data confirms Saint Lucia’s economy continues to expand and is performing better than before the COVID pandemic in 2020.
    Beyond the data, the social and economic policies taken by the government are improving lives and creating opportunities for Saint Lucians.
    ✅First-quarter unemployment is at a record low of 11.4%
    ✅Real GDP growth is projected to average 7% in 2024
    ✅Government and NIC pensions have increased
    ✅The firs-ever minimum liveable wage is in effect
    ✅The Youth Economy Agency has disbursed over $1.5 million in grants
    ✅The MSME Loan-Grant Facility has awarded over $1.7 million in funding to startups and small businesses
    ✅More than $1.8 billion in mega investment projects are under construction in Saint Lucia
    ✅Government tax amnesties are keeping money in the pockets of individuals and businesses
    ✅Record-breaking tourism arrivals year to date in 2024
