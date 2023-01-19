St Lucia’s PM headlines high-profile events in St. Kitts and Barbados

PIERRE HEADLINES HIGH PROFILE SPEAKING EVENTS IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS AND BARBADOS

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre travels to St. Kitts and Nevis at the invitation of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank [ECCB] to deliver the keynote address to herald the official launch of the ECCB’s 40th Anniversary Celebrations on January 19, 2023. Prime Minister Pierre officially assumed the Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council on July 22, 2022.

The Prime Minister has also accepted an invitation to deliver the feature address at the Errol Barrow Memorial Lecture and Awards Ceremony in Barbados on January 20, 2023. The Right Excellent Errol Barrow, acclaimed “Father of Independence” of the Republic of Barbados was a forerunner of regional integration and is regarded as a co-founder of the CARICOM.

Following two days of engagements with public and private sector leaders, the Prime Minister will pay a courtesy visit to the secretariat of the Caribbean Development Bank [CDB] on January 23, 2023. Prime Minister Pierre currently serves as the Chairman of the CDB Board of Governors.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to conclude his sub-regional mission on January 24, 2023. Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as the Prime Minister until January 25, 2023.