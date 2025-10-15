St. Martin’s Secondary School Agriculture Programme Launched

St. Martin’s Secondary Launches Agriculture Science Programme in Partnership with ZHTF, GECCU

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF), with the support of General Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU), officially launched a new Agriculture Science Programme at the St. Martin’s Secondary School in Kingstown on Monday. The initiative forms part of the national mission to strengthen food security, promote agricultural education, and inspire youth participation in sustainable food production.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar, reflected on his personal connection to the school and the evolving perception of agriculture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“When I attended St. Martin’s Secondary, agriculture was tabooed. Our parents wanted us to pursue physics, chemistry, and business because they didn’t want us to work as hard as they did in the fields. Today, agriculture science is far more dynamic than that,” Minister Caesar stated.

Minister Caesar further commended the leadership of ZHTF CEO, Mrs. Safiya Horne-Bique, for her role in transforming agricultural education across the nation. “The Ministry stands ready to fully support this programme, not only because of my connection to this school but because of our national commitment to achieving food security and sovereignty, ensuring that food remains available, affordable, and accessible,” he affirmed.

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund has been spearheading a long-term initiative to modernize agricultural education in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Since 2019, the Fund has worked with the Ministries of Agriculture and Education to expand access to Agriculture Science across secondary schools. To date, 20 secondary schools across the country now offer structured Agriculture Science programmes, many of which have received support through ZHTF grants, infrastructure development, and capacity-building interventions. The Fund’s goal is to ensure that every secondary school in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is equipped with a modern agriculture science programme by 2030.

At St. Martin’s Secondary, the Fund’s grant will support the establishment facilities, the provision of agricultural tools donated by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and ongoing technical mentorship to integrate modern, climate-smart agricultural practices into the curriculum. ZHTF CEO, Safiya Horne-Bique, underscored the significance of the partnership in redefining how young Vincentians engage with agriculture.

“This is not just a milestone; it’s our mission,” she said. “Urban schools like St. Martin’s are leading the way, proving that agriculture education belongs everywhere. Through this partnership, we are providing tools, financial support, mentorship, and technical assistance to help modernize and innovate the programme.” She further emphasized that public-private collaboration is essential to national transformation. “We are deeply grateful to GECCU for joining hands with us in this effort. Together, we are planting the seeds of resilience, knowledge, and self-reliance for the next generation.”

Principal (Ag.) of St. Martin’s Secondary School, Fr. Colin Jackson, welcomed the initiative as a transformative investment in the lives of young men. “The ability to plant, nurture, and earn from honest labour is more than a skill – it is an act of dignity and hope. This partnership unites education, agriculture, and faith, affirming that true progress begins when we invest in the hands and hearts of our youth,” he stated.

Representing GECCU, Marketing Manager Danny-Lee Francis reaffirmed the Credit Union’s commitment to youth and community development. “GECCU is proud to collaborate with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund on this meaningful project,” she said. “As we celebrate Cooperative Month, we’re pleased that St. Martin’s Secondary will become our 33rd school cooperative, promoting thrift, savings, and responsible citizenship among students.”

The event also featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ZHTF, and the school, as well as a ceremonial fruit tree planting in recognition of World Food Day 2025, observed under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Food, Better Future.” The Tree planting is a joint initiative between the ZHTF, Ministry of Agriculture and the National Parks Authority

Reflecting on the moment, Horne-Bique shared: “The tree planted today will serve as a living symbol of what we can achieve when we take ownership of our food security. Every branch and every fruit will tell a story of partnership, purpose, and progress.”