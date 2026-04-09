St Martin’s secondary captures award at regional schools invest. competition

Students from St. Vincent and the Grenadines were among the top honorees celebrated at the recently concluded awards ceremony for the 3rd Annual Regional Schools Investment Competition (RSIC).

During the event held on March 26, 2026, St. Martin’s Secondary School was recognized for its excellence in financial strategy, marking a significant achievement for the nation in this regional initiative.

The St. Vincent-based team, known as the SMSS Prosperity Pioneers, captured the award for the Most well-presented Strategic Approach.

This category evaluated the students’ ability to articulate their investment tactics and the lessons they learned while navigating the securities market during the competition period from October to November 2025.

While St. Vincent celebrated its strategic win, other neighboring nations also saw impressive results:

Grenada: The Grenada Boys Secondary School, represented by the team Boys on the Hill Investment, secured the position of Regional Runner Up. For their performance, the school received a plaque and a cheque for EC3,000.00 ,while students were awarded silver medals,certificates,and EC270.00 investment gift vouchers to encourage continued participation in the financial markets.

Saint Lucia: The home team, Alite Investors of Choiseul Secondary School, was crowned the Regional Champion. They walked away with the prestigious Sir K Dwight Venner Champion Trophy and EC$6,500.00 for their school. Additionally, N’Oct’urnal Invests of Vieux-Fort Comprehensive Secondary School in Saint Lucia won the award for the Most Creative Video Submission.

The awards ceremony, which was hosted in Saint Lucia and streamed virtually to allow students in St. Vincent and Grenada to participate, marked the culmination of an initiative designed to provide youth with firsthand experience in securities market activity.

The competition is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), its licensed member broker-dealers, and the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission.

Beyond the trophies and cash prizes, teachers involved in the program also received recognition, including special awards from the Regulatory Commission and gift certificates waiving broker fees on their first investments, underscoring the competition’s goal of fostering long-term financial literacy across the region.