The year 2023 marks a significant milestone for the only Catholic primary school in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School celebrates its 101st anniversary since being established.
To commemorate this grand occasion, the school will host a series of activities throughout the year, beginning on Saturday, 21st January 2023.
The first official event; the Anniversary Thanksgiving Mass will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday, 21st January 2023 from 9:30 am.
Other activities scheduled to take place this year as part of the 101st Anniversary Celebrations includes:
St Mary’s Loves You: Feed the Homeless at the Soup Kitchen — 12th February 2023
Parent-Teacher Challenge — March 2023
Community Outreach Project — April 2023
Locating and presenting tokens to the oldest living past students and teachers of St Mary’s RC School
Distributing gift baskets to elderly persons in the school’s community
Making bookmarks and distributing them to the elderly
Class Field Visits — May 2023
101stAnniversary Fair — June 2023
Internal public speaking, jingle, song, and art competitions — September/October 2023
101st Anniversary Production (concert) — November 2023
Commemorative Magazine — December 2023
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.