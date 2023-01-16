The year 2023 marks a significant milestone for the only Catholic primary school in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School celebrates its 101st anniversary since being established.

To commemorate this grand occasion, the school will host a series of activities throughout the year, beginning on Saturday, 21st January 2023.

The first official event; the Anniversary Thanksgiving Mass will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday, 21st January 2023 from 9:30 am.

Other activities scheduled to take place this year as part of the 101st Anniversary Celebrations includes:

St Mary’s Loves You: Feed the Homeless at the Soup Kitchen — 12th February 2023

Parent-Teacher Challenge — March 2023

Community Outreach Project — April 2023

Locating and presenting tokens to the oldest living past students and teachers of St Mary’s RC School

Distributing gift baskets to elderly persons in the school’s community

Making bookmarks and distributing them to the elderly

Class Field Visits — May 2023

101stAnniversary Fair — June 2023

Internal public speaking, jingle, song, and art competitions — September/October 2023

101st Anniversary Production (concert) — November 2023

Commemorative Magazine — December 2023