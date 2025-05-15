St. Matthias Charities Donates $26k Worth of Medical Supplies to SVG

ST. MATTHIAS CHARITABLE INC. SUPPORTS MINISTRY OF HEALTH

An official handing over of Medical supplies at the Stubbs Polyclinic was held today Tuesday 13th May, 2025 to support ongoing healthcare services and enhance patient care delivery in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The items, valued at over US$26,000, were handed over by Robert McBarnett, Founder and President of the St. Mathias Charities Inc, a US based organization.

On hand to receive the items was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Nerissa Gittens, who said the Ministry was grateful for the contribution and thanked McBarnett for the generous donation stating, “We need as much assistance we can possibly get and for that reason we say thank you to this organization for always and continuing to assist the Ministry of Health with medical supplies”.

The St. Matthias Charitable Inc. was founded in 2012 by Robert McBarnett and has since then helped St. Vincent and the Grenadines with supplies. They also sent donations to Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique.