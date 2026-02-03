Gonsalves labels PM’s $1.5M residence fix as Grotesque overspend

Former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves have rebutted claims about the official PM’s residence current condition and the necessity of a proposed $1.5 million renovation budget. Gonsalves characterises this figure as “grotesque,” “profligate,” and “excessive,” arguing that the house was perfectly livable when he moved out the night before the last election.

The $1.5 Million Claim: Gonsalves disputes the need for such a high expenditure, contrasting it with the limited funds allocated for poor relief and housing materials for the general public. He suggests the high cost is driven by “high price” architects and interior designers.

Initial Move-In Delay: Upon becoming Prime Minister in 2001, he said he did not move into the official residence for three years because it was dilapidated and lacked a library. He said during this time, he lived in his personal home in Frenches and did not charge the government rent, which he estimates saved the state approximately $200,000.

Gonsalves said he eventually moved in on March 28, 2004, after a study and library were constructed, featuring an “under-croft” beneath it for hosting receptions.

The “Pool House” Controversy

Disused Relics: Gonsalves addressed his political opponents’ photos of a dilapidated pool house and “lap pool.” He asserts that these were inherited in a state of disuse and that he specifically told administrators he had no interest in building or renovating a pool during his tenure.

“Saddam Palace” Narrative: He dismisses past claims that he was building a “Saddam Palace” as a fabrication, noting that he prioritized security fencing and lighting over luxury amenities.

Maintenance and Materials

Yellow Pine vs. Greenheart: Gonsalves on Monday identified a recurring maintenance issue where the wooden parts of the house (verandas and railings) deteriorate every 3 to 5 years. He claims that despite requesting Greenheart for its durability, contractors or Public Works officials repeatedly used treated yellow pine, leading to frequent rot.

Interior and Grounds: Much of the landscaping—including the royal palms—and the interior design were overseen by Gonsalves wife, Eloise, free of professional charge, he stated. This included salvaging a mahogany dining table that was being used as a workbench at Public Works and restoring it for the residence.

Daily Life at the Residence

Gonsalves describes the residence as a “fairly small house” in terms of living accommodation, consisting of a master bedroom and two other modest rooms upstairs. He shared personal anecdotes of performing domestic chores, such as washing dishes and cooking his “special Ralph’s omelette” in the upstairs gazebo.

Gonsalves maintains that while the house needed minor repairs (such as a small correction to the western side of the roof), it remained functional and “rootical” rather than a place of extreme luxury.