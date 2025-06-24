The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Miss. Anna-Dreena Lockhart, a 12-year-old student of Murray’sVillage.

If you have seen Miss. Lockhart or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact:

Police Emergency: 911 / 999

Criminal Investigations Department: 1-784-456-4810

Or speak with any nearby police station or officer you are comfortable with.

All information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Let’s work together to bring Anna-Dreena home safely. Thank you for your cooperation and support.