The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Miss. Anna-Dreena Lockhart, a 12-year-old student of Murray’sVillage.
If you have seen Miss. Lockhart or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact:
Police Emergency: 911 / 999
Criminal Investigations Department: 1-784-456-4810
Or speak with any nearby police station or officer you are comfortable with.
All information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality.
Let’s work together to bring Anna-Dreena home safely. Thank you for your cooperation and support.