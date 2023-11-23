RSVGPF Investigates Fatal Stabbing in Georgetown

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is actively investigating a fatal stabbing incident that occurred in Georgetown on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at about 6:30 pm.

A fourteen-year-old student of Georgetown, is currently in custody, assisting the police with their investigations.

Preliminary reports indicate that the 14-year-old student allegedly caused the death of Mr. Oneil Delicia, a 19-year-old unemployed also of Georgetown by stabbing him with a knife about his body.

A postmortem examination will be conducted on the deceased, to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The Crime Scene Unit promptly processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

The police force extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Delicia during this difficult time.

Anyone with information relating to this incident or any other incident is urged to call 999/911, or the Officer in charge of Eastern Division at telephone number 1-784-458-6229 or, any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with. Witness accounts and any additional details may prove crucial in unravelling the truth behind this unfortunate event.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.