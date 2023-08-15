St Vincent: (17) people rescued; (1) still missing after boat capsized

A total of seventeen (17) individuals have been successfully rescued, while one (1) person is still unaccounted for, following the capsizing of a fishing vessel at Cramacou Bay, on Sunday night.

Cramacou bay is situated between Owia and Fancy, which is located on the North Eastern Coast of St. Vincent.

Initial inquiries conducted by the local law enforcement authorities have ascertained that the fishing vessel experienced a capsizing incident with a total of eighteen (18) individuals on board on its return journey from the renowned attraction known as the ‘Falls of Baleine,’ situated along the western coastline of the island.

According to the police statement on Tuesday, the Coast Guard divers initiated a search for individuals in the water upon their arrival at Cramacou Bay on Sunday evening. Nevertheless, the officials were duly notified that a total of seventeen (17) individuals were successfully recovered by local fisherman, whereas Mr. Kenson Browne from Sandy Bay remains unaccounted for.

According to reports, the passengers who were rescued were brought to three different medical facilities for the purpose of receiving medical treatment. These facilities include the Owia Health Center, the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center in Georgetown, and the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH). According to a report by the police, there are currently three individuals who are undergoing medical treatment at the MCMH.

The announcement issued by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service expresses gratitude towards the local fishermen and individuals who provided assistance in the successful rescue operation of distressed passengers.

The ongoing search for Mr. Browne is being conducted by the St. Vincent Coast Guard.

Individuals possessing relevant information that may contribute to the ongoing search are kindly requested to contact emergency services at 911 or 999, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard at 1-784-457-4578, or alternatively, any local police station.