200 fisherfolk certified under UBEC-CERC food insecurity project

On Friday March 28, 2025, a significant milestone was accomplished with a Graduation Ceremony under the Fisheries Component of the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC)–CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project.

This event highlighted the completion of training for approximately 200 fisherfolk, who were awarded certificates in recognition of their dedication and accomplishments. The trainings under the project aimed to enhance their knowledge and skills, fostering both personal development and improvements within the fishing industry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The training sessions were executed by the Windward Islands Research and Education Foundation (WINDREF) and the Caribbean Fisheries Training and Development Institute (CFTDI).

Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruikshank-Howard, delivered the welcoming remarks. She emphasized the significance of this graduation, referring to it as a “milestone for the Fisheries Services and the Ministry of Agriculture”. She also encouraged the graduates to apply their knowledge and skills in order to contribute to reducing food insecurity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer and Focal Point of the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project, Colville King, highlighted the recent deployment of Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) which are expected to benefit both fisherfolk and consumers by enhancing food security. He also underscored the importance of the training sessions and the distribution of essential equipment in ensuring the sustainability of the fishing industry.

Interim Project Manager of the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project, Roxanne John, commended the fisherfolk for their active participation and successful completion of the training programs, noting that the acquired skills would contribute to both their personal advancement and national development.

Executive Deputy Director of WINDREF, Dr. Trevor Noel, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour. He highlighted that the program is instrumental in enhancing the fishing industry and fostering capacity building among fisherfolk, enabling them to gain professional recognition.

Additionally, Technical Officer at WINDREF, Roland Baldeo, delivered an insightful presentation on the Pre and Post-training Assessments, highlighting the growth in the fisherfolk’s knowledge and skills as a result of the program.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land, and Fisheries of Trinidad and Tobago, Willa Guy-Straker emphasized that this collaboration represents a significant advancement for the fisheries sector. She noted that the training initiative will create enhanced opportunities for fisherfolk.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Cuthbert Knights, extended his gratitude to all individuals and partners who contributed to the success of the program. He affirmed that the training programs under the project would enhance the resilience of fisherfolk and reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to building a climate-resilient fisheries sector. Knights also emphasized the vital role of these trained fisherfolk in strengthening the fisheries sector and ensuring food security in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.