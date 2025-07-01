“What is happening in education is absolutely amazing”- PM Gonsalves

Over 2 thousand applications for Tuition scholarships are expected to be approved this year.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on radio earlier today, noted that in 2024, there were just over 2 thousand Tuition scholarships approved and this year, the expectation is the same.

Dr. Gonsalves added that Government increased its allocation for Post-secondary and University education from 45 million in 2024 to 60 million in 2025.

The Prime Minister also explained that Government is beginning to reap the benefits of the education revolution and of its target of one College/University Graduate per household by 2030.

Over 2,500 students are enrolled at the four (4) divisions of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College and St. Vincent and the Grenadines has over 800 students at the University of the West Indies (UVVI)’s Global Campus and a significant number at the other campuses of the UWI.

Apart from National Scholarships, Tuition scholarships, Bursaries, National Awards, scholarships from ally countries, there are those from Universities like Munroe. He added that this year, in addition to the 48 students in Cuba, 41 of whom are studying Medicine, another 10 (ten) will join them this year 2025, to pursue studies in Medicine.