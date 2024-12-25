Richland Park Named Best Lit Community in 2024

Richland Park, won the 2024 National Christmas Lighting competition as Best Lit Community.
The perennial winner, Point Village on North Windward, finished second this year.
BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSE
ZONE 1
1st – Dillon Ferdinand- Golden Groove
2nd – Marcel Marvis – Layou
3rd – Evrad Ince – Rose Bank
4th – Glenroy Piere – Petit Bordel
ZONE 2
1ST – Moketo Stanleyl – Chauncey
2nd – Zachery Audain – Green Hill
3rd – Jimmy Samuel – Rilan Hill
4th Jacqueline Grant – Kingstown Hill
ZONE 3
1st – Olivia DaSilva-CaneEnd
2nd- Jose Hooper – Ginger Village
3rd – Elmore Browne – Carriere
4th- Marsha Mars – Carriere
ZONE 4
1st Anthony Jardine- Georgetown
2nd – Yevette Fitzpatrick – Bridgetown
National winners best LIT private house
|1st
|Olivia
|DaSilva
|Cane End
|2nd
|Moketo
|Stanley
|Chauncey
|3rd
|Anthony Jardine
|Georgetown
|4th
|Zachary Audain
|Green Hill
BEST LIT COMMUNITY
ZONE 1
1st Barroullie Square
2nd Rosehall Works
3rd Troumaca Crossroads
4th Spring Village Junction
ZONE 2
1st Rocks and Plan Redemption Sharpes
2nd SionHill
3rd Kingstown Hill
4th Belair
ZONE 3
1st Richland Park
2nd Stubbs
3rd Bridgetown
ZONE 4
1st 2nd 3rd 4th
Point Village
Diamond Estate
Diamonds Village
Owia
ZONE 5
1st Almond tree Bequai
2nd Paget farm Bequai
NATIONAL BEST LIT COMMUNITY
1ST RICHLAND PARK
2ND POINT VILLAGE
3RD BARROULLIE
4TH ROSE HALL WORKS
|BEST LIT GARDENS
|1ST
|VILLA TOP GARDENS
|Hulls residence
|2ND
|Moketo Stanley
|Chauncey
|3RD
|Recreational Park
|Roseau
|4TH
|Weslyn Holliness church grounds Georgetown
|BEST NATIONAL SCENE
|1ST
|ANTHONY JARDINE
|Georgetown
|2ND
|Olivia DaSilva
|Cane End
|3RD
|Kingstown Hill
|4TH
|Jimmy Samuel
BEST LIT BUSINESS PLACE
1ST – BOSVG
2ND – COREAS CITY STORE
3RD – CLEAR HARBOUR