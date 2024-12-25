Ad image

Richland Park Named Best Lit Community in 2024

Times Staff

Richland Park, won the 2024 National Christmas Lighting competition as Best Lit Community.

The perennial winner, Point Village on North Windward, finished second this year.

BEST LIT PRIVATE HOUSE

ZONE 1

1st – Dillon Ferdinand- Golden Groove

2nd – Marcel Marvis – Layou

3rd – Evrad Ince – Rose Bank

4th – Glenroy Piere – Petit Bordel

ZONE 2

1ST – Moketo Stanleyl – Chauncey

2nd – Zachery Audain – Green Hill

3rd – Jimmy Samuel – Rilan Hill

4th Jacqueline Grant – Kingstown Hill

ZONE 3

1st – Olivia DaSilva-CaneEnd

2nd- Jose Hooper – Ginger Village

3rd – Elmore Browne – Carriere

4th- Marsha Mars – Carriere

ZONE 4

1st Anthony Jardine- Georgetown

2nd – Yevette Fitzpatrick – Bridgetown

National winners best LIT private house

1st Olivia DaSilva Cane End
2nd Moketo Stanley Chauncey
3rd Anthony Jardine Georgetown
4th Zachary Audain Green Hill

BEST LIT COMMUNITY

ZONE 1

1st Barroullie Square

2nd Rosehall Works

3rd Troumaca Crossroads

4th Spring Village Junction

ZONE 2

1st Rocks and Plan Redemption Sharpes

2nd SionHill

3rd Kingstown Hill

4th Belair

ZONE 3

1st Richland Park

2nd  Stubbs

3rd Bridgetown

ZONE 4

1st 2nd 3rd 4th

Point Village

Diamond Estate

Diamonds Village

Owia

ZONE 5

1st Almond tree Bequai

2nd Paget farm Bequai

NATIONAL BEST LIT COMMUNITY

1ST RICHLAND PARK

2ND POINT VILLAGE

3RD BARROULLIE

4TH ROSE HALL WORKS

BEST LIT GARDENS
1ST VILLA TOP GARDENS Hulls residence
2ND Moketo Stanley Chauncey
3RD Recreational Park Roseau
4TH Weslyn Holliness church grounds Georgetown
BEST NATIONAL SCENE
1ST ANTHONY JARDINE Georgetown
2ND Olivia DaSilva Cane End
3RD Kingstown Hill
4TH Jimmy Samuel

BEST LIT BUSINESS PLACE

1ST – BOSVG

2ND – COREAS CITY STORE

3RD – CLEAR HARBOUR

