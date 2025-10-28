SVG to hold general election on 27th November, 2025

St Vincent will hold general election on Thursday 27th November, 2025. This was announced by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves at his party’s rally in Kingstown, St Vincent.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has officially called St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ next general election, setting the stage for a pivotal democratic exercise on Thursday, 27th November 2025.

During a packed party rally in Kingstown, Gonsalves electrified supporters by declaring, “It is now time for you to choose between the ULP and NDP.”

The announcement marks a significant milestone, as the Unity Labour Party (ULP) seeks to extend its unprecedented 24-year governance streak.

On Monday evening, Gonsalves took decisive action by advising the Governor General to dissolve parliament, effectively launching the electoral process.

By canceling Tuesday’s planned parliamentary session, he signaled the commencement of campaign season.

The ULP has maintained political control since 2001, making this election a potential historic moment for St. Vincent’s democratic landscape.

Gonsalves’ potential sixth term would further solidify his position as one of the Caribbean’s longest-serving political leaders.

The ULP currently holds 9 seats, with Opposition 6 seats.

Key Election Details: