GECCU Invests EC$10k in 2025 SVG Gospel Fest

THE LAUNCH OF THE 2025 GOSPEL FEST

The General Employees Corporative Credit Union Ltd. (GECCU) has partnered this year with the Department of Culture and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Gospel Fest Committee as the new title sponsor for the 2025 edition of Gospel Fest.

Over EC$10,000 is being invested in the festival, which is slated to begin Sunday, March 30th will run until Sunday, April 27th.

At a Media launch held at the Peace Memorial Hall earlier today March 18th, Senior Executive Officer at the Department of Culture Shonnette Johnson-Shallow expressed gratitude to former title sponsor Digicel for their partnership which lasted up to 23 years.

John-shallow further outlined the importance of the festival to the country noting that it has played a significant role in upliftment of believers and the youth.

Marketing Assistant at GECCU Lucina Poyer said the company is proud to be this year’s titled sponsor and pledged to continue their support for years to come.

Chairman of the Gospel Fest Committee Leroy Browne said that the festival which aims to bring honour and glory to Christ has touched the lives many Vincentians and even those in the diaspora.

The 2025 Gospel fest is being held under the theme “a glorious celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”.