Grammar School Takes First in National Tourism Youth Congress

Young Minds Shine at 2025 National Tourism Youth Congress

St. Vincent Grammar School placed first in the Ministry of Tourism’s 2025 National Tourism Youth Congress competition held at the NIS Conference Room today.

Six secondary schools participated in the event displaying innovation and passion for the tourism industry.

Delivering remarks, Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King, said initiatives like the youth congress are important in exposing young people to the different careers in tourism as well as the importance of the industry.

“You are the future of the tourism industry,” King told the students. “Whether you go on to work in hospitality, policymaking, environmental tourism, or create new ventures, your ideas and passion matter. You are not just participants; you are future leaders and pioneers.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Dr. Tamira Browne, echoed similar sentiments, noting that the tourism industry is vital in the economic development of the country. “Tourism is about people, culture, nature, and opportunity. Every visitor who comes here contributes to jobs, income, and community development,” Dr. Browne said.

Dr. Browne also reminded students of the growing importance of sustainable tourism, encouraging them to think beyond traditional concepts of the industry and to imagine a greener, more inclusive future.

The results are as follows: