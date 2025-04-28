St Vincent’s Vincy Mas 2025 Official Launch Set for May 10th

Vincy Mas 2025 Launch in New York on May 18th

The launch of Vincy Mas 2025 will take place on Saturday, May 10th, at the old ET Joshua Airport Tarmac.

The pre-show starts at 6PM with showtime at 8PM. The Vincy Mas Facebook page says entry would be free.

Vincy Mas launch in New York will take place on May 18th at the Nazareth Regional High School located at 475 E 57th St, Brooklyn.

Vincy Mas 2025, the St Vincent and the Grenadines premier festival, will run from June 27th to July 8th, 2025.

The carnival includes the Miss SVG competition, the Parade of the Bands, and the Calypso Monarch competition, among other private events.

Meanwhile, hosting of the prelims for the 2025 major Junior Soca & Calypso monarch competition is taking place.

The best of the best will move on to the finals on June 28th.