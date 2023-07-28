The government will provide $426,401 in financial assistance to 237 arrowroot farmers in St. Vincent (SVG).

At a news conference in Kingstown this morning, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves explained the income support package that will be provided to farmers.

“We made a decision at cabinet yesterday to provide an income support package to 237 arrowroot farmers who will be unable to harvest rhizomes in 2023 due to the impact of the volcanic eruption and the delay in the completion of the Root Factory at Orange Hill.”

Farmers would have received the full compensation package in 2019 and 2020, according to Gonsalves, but this would be a 25% payment due to the lack of planting.

Selmon Walters, the manager of the St. Vincent Arrowroot Association, stated in 2022 that the island had 10 to 15 arrowroot factories 30 to 40 years ago, but downsizing resulted in one which was destroyed by the La Soufriere eruption.

Only around half of the arrowroot that was in the ground before the eruptions began was harvested in 2021.

The new factory building began in 2021, but it was delayed by the eruption. The Indian government is contributing $1 million to its construction.