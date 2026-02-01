Ad image

SVG VAT Free Day Saw a $28-Million Turnover

Times Staff
During the 2026 estimates debate, Minister of National Security St Clair Leacock highlighted the VAT free day as a significant economic event that demonstrated positive momentum in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,.

Leacock said that approximately $28 million was turned over during the VAT free day. Adding to the joy, the Deputy PM said the bonus salary event reportedly left a majority of people with “a smile on their face” as they visited the banks.

The minister emphasized the personal impact on citizens, mentioning that some individuals held and added $1,000 or $2,000 in their hands for the first time in a long time, allowing them to decide how to spend that money.

The success of the VAT free day was linked to a broader sense of “hope” for the most vulnerable citizens, alongside other initiatives like the $500 pension contributions mentioned by the Minister of Social Development.

Leacock used these observations to argue that “things… are happening” under the current administration and that the budget estimates are a guide toward future development and the improvement of life in the country,.

This aligns with the administration’s self-description as a people-centered” government, he stated.

