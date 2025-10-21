Over 300 signed up for Canadian farm programme

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) marked the 80th anniversary of World Food Day under the theme: “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future”.

This day, observed globally, is aimed at raising awareness about hunger and malnutrition while promoting collective action for the future of food, people and the planet.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) joined the celebration by hosting an AgriExpo at the North Union Playing Field. The exhibition featured agricultural produce, agro-processed goods and products by agricultural entrepreneurs highlighting the nation’s growing agri-business sector.

During the event, over three hundred and fifty (350) young people signed up for the Canadian Farm Workers Programme.

The official ceremony featured a keynote address by the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. The Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves. The Prime Minister indicated that in 2012, SVG received awards for reducing poverty from 26% to under 3% and undernourishment from 25% to under 5%. He also highlighted several initiatives aimed at improving the agricultural sector.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar, expressed excitement about the transformation within the agricultural sector where Agricultural Science will soon be incorporated into the curriculum of secondary schools across the country. The Minister also highlighted the exponential growth of the hospitality industry driven by increased accommodation facilities which is excellent for the farming community. He also revealed plans for the introduction of farmers identification cards for backyard farmers.

FAO’s National Correspondent, Dr. Coleen Phillips, noted that for 80 years, the FAO have been promoting the “Four Betters”: better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, all of which require collective effort. She encouraged civil society groups, organisations, academia and researchers to continue developing practical, locally driven solutions to issues plaguing the agricultural sector. Dr. Phillips called on local businesses to support local farmers, while urging farmers to ensure that their production is sustainable.

Chief Agricultural Officer, Mr. Renato Gumbs, emphasised the need to reduce poverty by ensuring that people have consistent access to food. He also raised concerns about biodiversity conservation and the effects of climate change, emphasising the need to improve water storage systems to guarantee availability during dry periods for farmers.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer, Mr. Colville King, expressed how proud he was about the progress made within the agricultural sector in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. He challenged Vincentians to eat local food too, not only assist with the reduction in the food import bill, but also to facilitate a healthier lifestyle. Mr. King also urged farmers and fisherfolk to increase their production to ensure that food is available, accessible and affordable.

Representing Youths in Agripreneurship, Ms. Shecania Small highlighted how important it is for young people to view agriculture as a pathway towards innovation, empowerment and prosperity. She encouraged young people to participate in poultry farming, as it offers a sustainable livelihood, supports families and contributes to food security in St Vincent and the Grenadines. She echoed a call for a united effort to bolster food security. “We must unite as communities, we must unite across sectors and we must unite across borders to get this done,” she said.

The ceremony was chaired by Marketing Consultant of the Farmers’ Support Company (FSC), Mr. Alex “Kubiyashi” Barnwell.

One highlight of the event was the official handing over of a School Garden Manual to both the Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture and the Zero Hunger Trust Fund.

The manual was produced by the FAO in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.