 SVG govt invests $4Million in major school repairs

GOVERNMENT SPENDING 4 MILLION DOLLARS IN SCHOOL REPAIRS AND UPGRADES

Over 50 schools have undergone repairs, construction or upgrades under the ongoing School Summer Repair Programme (SSRP), managed by the Bridges, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA). The annual programme continues to make strides in enhancing educational facilities across the state and this year approximately 4 million dollars have been spent. Among the major upgrades are the Emmanuel High School, Mesopotamia, where major improvements are underway in the science laboratory, where previous board counters are being upgraded to durable concrete structures.

Once completed, the counters will feature a tiled finish, creating a modernized and more resilient learning environment for students. Other schools have had repairs done to windows, roofs and bathrooms.

The SSRP continues to play a vital role in ensuring schools are well-prepared and equipped for the new academic year.