Three people were hospitalised on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Roseau following an accident that is being investigated by the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The individuals involved suffered significant injuries.

According to reports, Dominic Telesford of Redemption Sharpes struck a 26-year-old woman and a 4-month-old baby while operating a white Suzuki Mini with the license plate PQ-808.

After suffering injuries, all parties were taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where they are still receiving treatment.

The motor vehicle sustained moderate to extensive damage.

Investigations are ongoing.