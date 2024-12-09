SVG’s Gun Violence Crisis Deepens: 51st Murder of 2024

Fairban Pasture man killed in Kingstown

The escalating murder toll in St. Vincent is a troubling consequence of the pervasive gun violence afflicting the Southern Caribbean island.

On Monday, Jarvis Horne, colloquially referred to as “smaddy,” a resident of Fairbaine Pasture and an employee within the Sanitation department, tragically became the island’s 51st homicide for the year 2024.

The ex-employee was shot in Kingstown and swiftly transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

On Friday evening, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force reported a tragic shooting incident in Murray’s Village that resulted in the death of Ronald Millington, a 40-year-old self-employed member of the community.

The police acted swiftly in response to the reports concerning the incident. Upon their arrival at the scene, the officers encountered Mr. Millington, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head.