The latest findings of a poll on Citizenship by Investment programme (CBI) by Sentinel Research Group show that, whether it’s a pot of gold or a mirage, 62 percent of Vincentians would support the introduction of the controversial program.

The research group, which has absolutely no online presence where reasonable background analysis can be done, has recently conducted several polls that appear to give the incumbent ULP a lead in the current electoral cycle, which is expected to culminate with general elections in December 2025.

The poll also shows 28% don’t favour the programme, with undecided/no opinion at 10%. When asked if the program would inject much-needed revenue into the economy and help create jobs and improve services, 76% said yes, while 15% said no, and 9% were undecided.

According to the poll, 62% don’t agree with the prime minister’s position, while 28% agree, with 10% undecided.

A total of 1,004 registered voters across all fifteen constituencies were surveyed by telephone between April 30 and May 4, 2025. The poll has a margin of error of ±3.1% at a 95% confidence level, according to the research group.

The CBI program, which may be in its dying days, is facing serious headwinds, with the latest coming from the EU Block.

In March, the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs (LIBE) of the EU Parliament cast a vote that could lead to the revocation of visa-free access for nations that provide citizenship through investment (CBI) programs. The vote transcends mere bureaucratic procedure; it represents a direct challenge to the concept of citizenship through investment.

The regions of focus were predominantly Caribbean nations, including Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Kitts & Nevis, and Saint Lucia. In 2024, the nations responded by formalising a Memorandum of Agreement that delineated shared standards, imposed a suspension on Russian applicants, and established uniform minimum investment thresholds.

On May 1, in a significant ruling, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) determined that Malta is prohibited from continuing its “golden passports” program, which has facilitated the acquisition of Maltese citizenship—and consequently EU citizenship—by foreign nationals.

Gonsalves recently cited the ruling against citizenship by investment (CBI) in one of its member countries as strengthening his case against CBI in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The ruling confirms that member states can’t engage in irresponsible golden passport schemes or commercialise EU citizenship. Numerous examples have shown that these schemes provide refuge to corrupt individuals from around the world, as well as other questionable figures within the EU. The ruling not only halts Malta’s ability to sell EU citizenship but also serves to inhibit other member states from engaging in similar practices.

The official website for Saint Kitts & Nevis citizenship outlines that a significant advantage of acquiring a passport via the Citizenship by Investment programme is the provision for visa-free travel within the Schengen Area, permitting stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day timeframe. The recent ruling by the EU court indicates a reduction in the scope of travel options available to the buyer.

The NDP has unequivocally stated its intention to implement a CBI program governed by stringent guidelines once elected to office in the forthcoming election.

On Monday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves told the St. Vincent Times that there exists no legal framework in St. Vincent for the sale of passports and that his administration does not engage in any citizenship-by-investment schemes. He stated that, upon assuming office, he annulled the ACT enacted by the James Mitchell administration, which would have facilitated such a program.

Despite drawbacks cited by the EU, Grenada, since launching CBI in 2014, has received almost EC$1 billion. In 2023, government revenue was more than EC$400 million, while the revenue for 2024 was more than EC$500 million.

In the fiscal year 2023/2024, St. Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program generated US$45 million in revenue. This amount fell short of the estimated US$90 million target. In the previous reporting year (2022–2023), St. Lucia raised approximately US$39.88 million from its CBI program through various avenues, including real estate, bonds, and government fund donations.

In 2024, St. Kitts and Nevis’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program revenue decreased significantly, falling to EC$218 million (USD$80.66 million) by September. This amount represents a 60% decline compared to the EC$669 million (USD $247.53 million) earned in 2022. Changes and reforms to the programme were the reason for the expected decline.

In Antigua and Barbuda, the National Development Fund (NDF) remains the most popular investment route, attracting 83% of applications in H1 2024 and generating US$62.975 million—just 1.5% shy of the program’s 2018 annual record. The CBI continues to be a vital economic contributor, generating nearly 60% of the government’s non-tax revenue of around US$67 million in 2023.

In 2024, Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program is estimated to have generated approximately 30% of the country’s GDP in revenue. This revenue translates to roughly US$232 million, based on a 2022/23 average GDP estimate.

SVG remains the only one of the six independent members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) without a CBI.