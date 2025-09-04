A $700M Investment in Future-Ready Port Technology

“This is not just talk it’s real progress,”- Hon. Benarva Browne

Minister of Urban Development Hon. Benarva Browne, said she is pleased with the procurement of new equipment for the modern port project.

The Minister was speaking to the API during an inspection of the new equipment, which includes a world-class container scanner, new container handling equipment, and enhanced fire suppression systems.

“I am impressed with what we are seeing here today. These are advanced systems that improve the efficiency of the port while ensuring workers can deliver excellent service and still go home safe and healthy. This is not just talk it’s real progress, and I am very pleased with the direction we are heading,” said Minister Browne.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves also underscored the importance of the upgrades, noting that the project is not only about physical infrastructure but about building an ecosystem that supports people, safety, and modern management.

“When you build a modern port for US$700 million, you also have to build the ecosystem around it. That means equipment, safety, high-quality management, and care for the workers. Without that, a port is just a structure,” Prime Minister Gonsalves stated.

The fleet of equipment includes a 120-ton mobile harbor crane, which will allow the port to handle two ships simultaneously and reduce cargo delays. Other investments include air-conditioned sweepers to ease staff workload, upgraded health and safety systems, and expanded training for employees.

The Port Authority says these advancements will not only improve trade flow but also create opportunities in logistics, freight management, and economic development marking a new era for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.