800 MORE VINCENTIANS RECIEVE INCOME SUPPORT

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves says 800 more vincentians have recieved Support from the Ministry of National Mobilization.

Speaking on radio earlier today, the Prime Minister noted that he had continuously appealed for those who were eligible to receive support and did not receive, to contact the necessary authorities.

The 800 persons received approximately 3 thousand ec dollars each to compensate for the months they did not recieve.

Approximately over 4 thousand Vincentians have received income support from the Government thus far.

Gonsalves added that Government has spent in excess of 30 million dollars on income and production support.