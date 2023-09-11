88 SVG Police officers promoted to various ranks effective June 27

EIGHTY-EIGHT (88) POLICE OFFICERS PROMOTED IN THE RSVGPF

A total of eighty-eight (88) Police Officers have been promoted to various ranks.

The Police Service Commission has approved the following appointments on promotion in the Police Department, Coast Guard Service, and Fire Department effective June 27, 2023. They are as follows:

To be Superintendent

Assistant Superintendent of Police – Junior Simmons

To be Assistant Superintendent

Inspector – Junior Nero

To be Inspector

Station Sergeant – Dyawne Mc Kenzie

Station Sergeant – Ashlyn Samuel-Bristol

Station Sergeant – Renrick Cato

Station Sergeant – Godwin Charles

To be Station Sergeant

Sergeant – 52 Bernadette Matthews

Sergeant – 601 Ken Samuel

Sergeant – 444 Kenny Jones

Sergeant – 669 Keon Graham

Sergeant – 632 Cuthbert Morris

Sergeant – 50 Hakem Smart

COAST GUARD SERVICES

TO BE ACTING COMMANDER

Lieutenant Commander- Deon Henry

TO BE LIEUTENANT COMMANDER

Lieutenant- Enos Hamlette

TO BE ACTING LIEUTENANT COMMANDER

Sub-Lieutenant – Vinton John

TO BE LIEUTENANT

Sub- Lieutenant – Frankie John

TO BE ACTING LIEUTENANT

Sub-Lieutenant- Kemron Beache

TO BE SUB-LIEUTENANT

Chief Petty Officer 289 Bragurgon Glasgow

Chief Petty Officer 616 Ceyon Hinson

Chief Petty Officer Gordon Charles

TO BE ACTING SUB-LIEUTENANT

Chief Petty Officer 155 Celia Charles

TO BE CHIEF PETTY OFFICER

Petty Officer 699 Damian Franklyn

Petty Officer 259 Daniel Foyle

Petty Officer 622 Clinton Lewis

Petty Officer 623 David Lewis

TO BE ACTING CHIEF PETTY OFFICER

Petty Officer- 753 Melita Browne

FIRE BRIGADE

TO BE STATION SERGEANT OF POLICE

Sergeant 547 Cuthbert Wilson

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John has approved the following promotions in the constabulary effective June 25, 2023:

Thirteen (13) Sergeants

Four (4) Acting Sergeants

Five (5) Petty Officers

Four (4) Acting Petty Officers

Twenty (20) Corporals

Six (6) Leading Seaman

Nine (9) Acting Corporals

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John congratulates all of the officers who were promoted to various ranks. “I extend congratulations to all those who have been promoted to a higher rank in the organization. It is always a good feeling when someone is recognized for his/her service by way of a promotion. I wish to stress that promotion brings new responsibilities – so I encourage the newly promoted officers to take those responsibilities seriously in the performance of their duties to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”