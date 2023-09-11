88 SVG Police officers promoted to various ranks effective June 27

EIGHTY-EIGHT (88) POLICE OFFICERS PROMOTED IN THE RSVGPF
A total of eighty-eight (88) Police Officers have been promoted to various ranks.
The Police Service Commission has approved the following appointments on promotion in the Police Department, Coast Guard Service, and Fire Department effective June 27, 2023. They are as follows:
To be Superintendent
Assistant Superintendent of Police – Junior Simmons
To be Assistant Superintendent
Inspector – Junior Nero
To be Inspector
Station Sergeant – Dyawne Mc Kenzie
Station Sergeant – Ashlyn Samuel-Bristol
Station Sergeant – Renrick Cato
Station Sergeant – Godwin Charles
To be Station Sergeant
Sergeant – 52 Bernadette Matthews
Sergeant – 601 Ken Samuel
Sergeant – 444 Kenny Jones
Sergeant – 669 Keon Graham
Sergeant – 632 Cuthbert Morris
Sergeant – 50 Hakem Smart
COAST GUARD SERVICES
TO BE ACTING COMMANDER
Lieutenant Commander- Deon Henry
TO BE LIEUTENANT COMMANDER
Lieutenant- Enos Hamlette
TO BE ACTING LIEUTENANT COMMANDER
Sub-Lieutenant – Vinton John
TO BE LIEUTENANT
Sub- Lieutenant – Frankie John
TO BE ACTING LIEUTENANT
Sub-Lieutenant- Kemron Beache
TO BE SUB-LIEUTENANT
Chief Petty Officer 289 Bragurgon Glasgow
Chief Petty Officer 616 Ceyon Hinson
Chief Petty Officer Gordon Charles
TO BE ACTING SUB-LIEUTENANT
Chief Petty Officer 155 Celia Charles
TO BE CHIEF PETTY OFFICER
Petty Officer 699 Damian Franklyn
Petty Officer 259 Daniel Foyle
Petty Officer 622 Clinton Lewis
Petty Officer 623 David Lewis
TO BE ACTING CHIEF PETTY OFFICER
Petty Officer- 753 Melita Browne
FIRE BRIGADE
TO BE STATION SERGEANT OF POLICE
Sergeant 547 Cuthbert Wilson
The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John has approved the following promotions in the constabulary effective June 25, 2023:
Thirteen (13) Sergeants
Four (4) Acting Sergeants
Five (5) Petty Officers
Four (4) Acting Petty Officers
Twenty (20) Corporals
Six (6) Leading Seaman
Nine (9) Acting Corporals
The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John congratulates all of the officers who were promoted to various ranks. “I extend congratulations to all those who have been promoted to a higher rank in the organization. It is always a good feeling when someone is recognized for his/her service by way of a promotion. I wish to stress that promotion brings new responsibilities – so I encourage the newly promoted officers to take those responsibilities seriously in the performance of their duties to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”