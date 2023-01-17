St Vincent 9 mornings committee releases 2022 official results

SVG NINE MORNINGS COMMITTEE 2022 OFFICIAL RESULTS
As per the official ceremony held on Saturday January 14, 2022 at the Methodist Church Hall from 10:00am.
The under mentioned results were announced and persons were awarded for their contribution. Therefore, we would be grateful if the information can be published in your news broadcast or media.
Best Nine Mornings Community 2022
1st. Stubbs
2nd . Richland Park
3rd. Carriere
4th. Coulls Hill
5th. Troumaca
Best Christmas Community 2022
1st. Richland Park
2nd. Carriere
3rd. Rose Hall
4th. Troumaca
5th. Owia
Most popular local Cristmas Song 2022
1st. Carlton “CP” Hall – “We Outside Again”
2nd. Lennox Bowman – “Nine Nights”
TIE 3rd Dennis Bowman – “The Christmas Nice”
Carlton “CP” Hall – “Nine Mornings Train”
4th. Glenroy “Homey” Delpleche – “What You Giving”
Digicel Bring Your Song And Come 2022
1st. Uriah Lyttle – “Bake Chicken Bake Pork”
2nd. Larisa Collis – “We Gonna Make it”
TIE 3rd. Mcgaffre Medford – “That Is It”
Hechford Woodly – “Christmas Promise”
4th. Siah Carter – “Bring It Back”
5th. Brandon Saunders – “Merry Christmas”