St Vincent 9 mornings committee releases 2022 official results

SVG NINE MORNINGS COMMITTEE 2022 OFFICIAL RESULTS

As per the official ceremony held on Saturday January 14, 2022 at the Methodist Church Hall from 10:00am.

The under mentioned results were announced and persons were awarded for their contribution. Therefore, we would be grateful if the information can be published in your news broadcast or media.

Best Nine Mornings Community 2022

1st. Stubbs

2nd . Richland Park

3rd. Carriere

4th. Coulls Hill

5th. Troumaca

Best Christmas Community 2022

1st. Richland Park

2nd. Carriere

3rd. Rose Hall

4th. Troumaca

5th. Owia

Most popular local Cristmas Song 2022

1st. Carlton “CP” Hall – “We Outside Again”

2nd. Lennox Bowman – “Nine Nights”

TIE 3rd Dennis Bowman – “The Christmas Nice”

Carlton “CP” Hall – “Nine Mornings Train”

4th. Glenroy “Homey” Delpleche – “What You Giving”

Digicel Bring Your Song And Come 2022

1st. Uriah Lyttle – “Bake Chicken Bake Pork”

2nd. Larisa Collis – “We Gonna Make it”

TIE 3rd. Mcgaffre Medford – “That Is It”

Hechford Woodly – “Christmas Promise”

4th. Siah Carter – “Bring It Back”

5th. Brandon Saunders – “Merry Christmas”