St Vincent on Wednesday recorded one road fatality following an accident on the Fountain/Vigie Highway.

The accident, in which multiple vehicles collided, left one man dead and others without life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the details of the deceased.

In early February, a 19-year-old resident of Owia died when a car he was travelling in went over an embankment in Mangrove, near Byera.

We will update this story.