SVG advances cultural, educational ties in key UNESCO meeting

In a focused and productive diplomatic engagement, the Head of Delegation for St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Senator Lavern King, recently met with UNESCO Director-General, Professor Khaled El-Enany.

The meeting served as a platform to advance SVG’s strategic priorities as a Small Island Developing State, with discussions centering on culture, heritage, education, and technology.

A major focal point of the talks was the preservation and international recognition of SVG’s cultural assets. The delegation actively discussed gaining support for the formal recognition of the traditional Nine Mornings Festival, the preservation of the indigenous Garifuna language, and the advancement of the nation’s heritage nominations.

In addition to cultural heritage, the modernization of learning—specifically the responsible integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the SVG education system, was a key agenda item. Director-General El-Enany supported the push for deeper collaboration on education and AI, emphasizing the importance of building technological capacity within small states.

To build upon this fruitful engagement, the Head of Delegation extended an invitation to Professor El-Enany for an official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Director-General has accepted the invitation in principle, a move designed to further align UNESCO’s ongoing support with SVG’s broader national development priorities. Officials anticipate meaningful outcomes from this partnership in the medium term.

The delegation was led on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, with the Head of Delegation expressing public gratitude to Minister Phillip Jackson for entrusting them with this diplomatic mission.