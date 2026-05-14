St. Vincent advances new VSWIFT trade platform

In a significant step toward digital modernization, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has introduced the Vincy Single Window for Trade (VSWIFT), according to a May 13, 2026 release from the Agency for Public Information. Designed to simplify and streamline cross-border trade processes, this modern electronic platform promises to significantly enhance the ease of doing business within the nation.

VSWIFT functions as a single integrated system for the efficient processing of essential trade-related documents, including applications for licenses, permits, and certificates. Officials expect the new platform to improve inter-agency coordination and drastically reduce processing times for cross-border transactions.

The implementation of VSWIFT brings together an extensive network of stakeholders, linking nineteen government departments across eight ministries with three statutory bodies, shipping agencies, customs brokers, and the wider trading community. The project is being executed in collaboration with the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD), underscoring the government’s broader commitment to improved public sector service delivery.

According to National Project Manager Mrs. Krislin Goulbourne-Harry, the platform’s launch marks a major milestone for operational efficiency across key sectors.

“VSWIFT represents a transformative step in modernizing trade facilitation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Goulbourne-Harry stated. “By integrating multiple agencies and stakeholders into one electronic platform, we are building a more efficient, transparent, and accessible system for the business and trading community”.

The VSWIFT initiative directly aligns with the government’s long-term vision of leveraging technology to spur economic growth, boost global competitiveness, and deliver superior services to both citizens and businesses.