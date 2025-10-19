2-3 inches of rain expected as Tropical wave hits SVG today

A tropical wave with a 50% chance of cyclone formation will begin to affect St. Vincent & the Grenadines today.

Light to heavy showers, light rain, gusty winds and thunderstorm activity with rainfall accumulations of 50 to 75mm (2 to 3 inches) are possible within the next 24 to 36 hours with isolated higher amounts possible in mountainous areas as this wave receives occasional upper level support.

Therefore, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for SVG has been upgraded to a Flash Flood watch and will remain in effect until 12:00 noon Monday 20th October, 2025.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant or discontinued if conditions improve.