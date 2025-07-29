CARICOM to participate in Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), through the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), will take part in the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2).

The Summit, organised by the African Union Commission (AUC), and the Government of Ethiopia, will be held in Addis Ababa from September 8-10, 2025, with pre-summit events from September 5-7, 2025.

While this is not an Africa-Caribbean summit, it will focus on accelerating global climate solutions and financing for Africa’s resilient and green development, and it will involve participation from various stakeholders, including those from the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said during a recent press briefing that preparations are being made to take part in the Summit.

The Second Africa Climate Summit is coming in the heels of the CARICOM and Kenya renewing diplomatic ties with the appointment of the second ambassador of the East African country to CARICOM, Her Excellency Everlyne Mwenda Karis on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Back in May, during an accreditation ceremony at the CARICOM Secretariat Headquarters in Georgetown, Guyana, Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, welcomed the opportunity to deepen collaboration with Kenya, even as CARICOM works to expand its broader engagement with Africa.

The Secretary-General expressed appreciation to the Kenyan government for leading the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti and deploying over 800 Kenyan personnel, whom she said answered the call to foster an environment conducive to sustainable development and security in the sister CARICOM nation. The Secretary-General also conveyed the Community’s “deep sadness” for the loss of two brave Kenyan officers in Haiti.

Commending the country’s role in the inaugural CARICOM-Africa Summit in 2021, she said the Conference catalysed strengthened relations between CARICOM and Africa through economic partnerships with Afreximbank and the Health Development Partnership for Africa and the Caribbean (HeDPAC) to enhance south-south cooperation in health.