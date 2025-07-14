SVG TO PARTNER WITH THE AFYA FOUNDATION

Two representatives from the Afya foundation of the United States are in St Vincent and the Grenadines on a fact-finding mission, assessing how they can help to bolster the health care system here.

The pair, Danielle Butin and Heather Clarke, arrived on Sunday and will visit health care facilities throughout the country over the next two days as well as hold discussions with key stakeholders in health.

The foundation ships medical supplies to countries globally, filling a major gap in the global medical supply chain and responding to urgent humanitarian needs.

Afya Foundation donated tons of medical and relief supplies in the aftermath of La Soufriere volcanic eruptions in 2001. Last year, they donated US $30,000.00 worth of medical supplies after hurricane Beryl.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Nerissa Gittens-McMillan said the visit comes an opportune time as the United States has significantly cut aid globally.

PS McMillan added that health care is expensive and this country is delighted to partner with the Afya Foundation

Meanwhile Afya Foundation’s representative Danielle Butin said the foundation partners with hospitals in New York and is delighted to partner with this country.