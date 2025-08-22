SVG, other ALBA nations condemn US naval action

Venezuela, China and ALBA condemn US naval action

St. Vincent is among ALBA countries that have denounced what it describes as “renewed aggression by the US against Latin America and the Caribbean.”

ALBA is rejecting what it called the US’ “flagrant violation of international law and a threat to regional peace.”

The ALBA members include Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Nicaragua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Venezuela.

In a written statement, ALBA said it met virtually for its 13th Extraordinary Summit and its leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, which was adopted by CELAC (Community of Latin America and Caribbean States) in 2014.

The media release said, “They declared full support for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, rejecting what they called “groundless, mythomaniacal accusations with no legal basis” used to delegitimise sovereign governments.”

ALBA also used the opportunity to condemn the US economic blockade of Cuba, calling it harmful to the well-being of its people and contrary to international law.”

The group backed a call from Colombia’s President for an urgent meeting of regional foreign ministers to establish a “joint, sovereign response to threats against Venezuela and to any interventionist actions that could destabilise the region.”

The statement added that true peace must come from social justice, respect for sovereignty and self-determination. It warned that in the face of imperialism, violence, and blockades, ALBA nations will follow the path of (Simon) Bolívar, (Jose) Martí, (Hugo) Chávez, and Fidel Castro to protect the region and ensure it remains a Zone of Peace and coexistence.