SVG Commits to ALBA-TCP Partnership for Sustainable Progress

SAINT VINCENT PARTICIPATED IN ALBA-TCP HIGH-LEVEL MEETINGS

On Friday, March 28, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs Frederick Stephenson, represented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the first ALBA-TCP Meeting of Ministers and High-Level Authorities on Transportation, as well as the Meeting of Ministers and High-Level Authorities on Science and Technology, held in Caracas, Venezuela.

The discussions focused on strengthening regional connectivity, economic cooperation, and technological advancements among ALBA-TCP member states.

A total of ten agreements initially introduced during the XII Extraordinary Summit in February 2025 were formally approved, paving the way for enhanced collaboration in these sectors.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes the implementation of these initiatives and remains committed to working with ALBA-TCP partners to advance regional development.

The Government commends ALBA-TCP authorities for their continued efforts in fostering sustainable progress across member states.