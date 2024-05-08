St. Vincent (SVG) has been listed among the 30 least populated cities on earth by a study published in the online newspaper 24/7 Wall Street.

The study used data from the World Bank as of 2022, which is said to be the latest available data, and it included population distribution, gross domestic product, GDP per capita, and total fertility rates—or the average number of children women have in their lifetime.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to the study, ranked at number 12 with 103,948.

The least populated countries on earth have populations ranging from 617,000 to fewer than 15,000. “The countries on this list span five continents, and most are geographically small island nations,” the study said.

According to the study, Tuvalu is the least populated country on earth, with a population of 11,312. Located in the South Pacific, Tuvalu is an independent nation within the British Commonwealth. The country is on the list of islands that are most likely to disappear into the ocean in the near future due to rising sea levels.

Nauru is number two with a population of 12,668, while Palau is third with 18,055. Dominica is the ninth country on the list, with a population of 72,737 as of 2022. According to the data, 71.7 percent of the population lives in urban areas, while 28.3 percent lives in rural areas. St. Kitts ranks eighth with a population of 47,657, followed by Antigua and Barbuda at number 11 with 93,763, Grenada at number 16 with 125,438, St. Lucia at number 18 with 179,857, Barbados at number 21 with 281,635, the Bahamas at number 25 with 409,984, and Dominica with a population of 72,737 in 2022.

The study stated that, with small populations, these countries on the list generally do not have a meaningful impact on global economic output.