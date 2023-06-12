St Vincent and the Grenadines assumes Chairmanship of COTED

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has assumed the Chairmanship of the Council of Trade and Economic Development (COTED).

During the 56th Regular Meeting of the COTED, held in Guyana from June 1-2, 2023, Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, emphasized the importance of COTED as the Council where matters related to the CARICOM Single Market and trade, as well as economic development issues at the forefront of CARICOM’s agenda, are discussed and actioned.

The meeting focused on community issues such as Member States’ implementation of administrative and legislative arrangements to facilitate the free movement of domestic workers, agricultural workers, and private security officers, the status of Member States’ implementation of the CARICOM Harmonised Customs Bill and Regulations, and trade in goods, among other things.

Mrs. Okolo John-Patrick, Director of Foreign Trade in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, was also part of the Vincentian delegation. For the next six months, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will preside over the Council of Trade and Economic Development.

Source : MOFA