SVG pays tribute to first Chief Minister E. T. Joshua

The people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines solemnly commemorated the life and enduring legacy of National Hero, Ebenezer Theodore Joshua, during a remembrance ceremony held in his honor.

The ceremony, held at the Kingstown cemetery on Friday 20th March 2026, saw civil society representatives and family members paying tribute to Joshua’s unwavering commitment to social justice, workers’ rights, and nation-building. The ceremony also served as a moment of reflection on his pivotal role in shaping the political and social landscape of the country.

Delivering remarks, Trade Union representative Noel Jackson, highlighted Joshua’s instrumental leadership in the early development of trade unionism and democratic governance.

As the country’s first Chief Minister, Joshua championed the rights of the working class and laid the foundation for modern politics. Jackson took the opportunity to note that the graves of Joshua as well as other notable icons in SVG need to be treated with respect and also called on the government to name Joshua as a National Hero. National Heroes Day is celebrated annually on March 14th, coinciding with Joshua’s birthday.

Stanley Theodore Johnson, Joshua’s grandson, in expressing sentiments at the ceremony, thanked the Department of Culture for the remembrance ceremony but stated that he is fearful that the legacy of Joshua will be erased if not properly preserved and is advocating to have a monument, a street or even scholarships in memory of his contributions.

Cultural Officer in the Department of Culture, Sean Frederick, gave assurance that there will be remembrance celebrations in October as part of the nation’s independence to honor cultural and social stalwarts and fallen icons. Spiritual Baptist groups in attendance also called for the involvement of other sectors in the ceremonies.

The ceremony forms part of ongoing national efforts to educate younger generations about the contributions of the country’s heroes and to inspire a renewed commitment to the principles they upheld.