SVG launches NCLTF to combat soaring cost of living

St Vincent govt establishes National Cost-of-living Task Force to combat global economic shocks

To shield its citizens from escalating global economic pressures, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has officially announced the formation of the National Cost-of-Living Task Force (NCLTF). Approved by the Cabinet on March 25, 2026, the strategic initiative aims to actively tackle impending inflationary shocks affecting energy, food, and logistics.

The creation of the NCLTF comes in direct response to severe systemic threats triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. With Brent Crude oil prices surging to $110 per barrel and shipping risk premiums experiencing a sharp increase due to the Middle East conflict, the government is abandoning a reactive stance in favor of proactive intervention.

To effectively dismantle traditional operational silos, the task force is adopting a comprehensive “whole-of-nation” strategy. The NCLTF will be chaired by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, bringing together policy leadership from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Blue Economy, and Tourism.

The coalition extends well beyond government ministries to include crucial technical and social partners. The task force features representatives from major labour unions, the Customs department, the Port Authority, and Argyle International Airport.

Furthermore, key private sector stakeholders, such as the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, VINLEC, and major importers, are integrated into the framework to ensure a unified, operational front.

The NCLTF’s mandate focuses on a dual approach designed to provide both immediate relief and long-term structural changes. To mitigate the economic fallout from the current global volatility, the task force will advise on targeted tax relief measures.

On the supply side, the government plans to collaborate with CARICOM to explore alternative sourcing from regional partners like Guyana and Brazil, a move intended to reduce regional food expenditure. Concurrently, the task force will advocate for enhanced energy cooperation and the development of renewable energy projects to drive down local utility costs.