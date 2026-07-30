SVG back-to-school VAT-Free day set for August 28th

In a move to provide significant financial relief to families, the St Vincent government has announced that the next VAT-free shopping day will be held on August 28.

The event, specifically designated as the “Back to School VAT-Free Day,” is timed to coincide with the peak of the preparations for the upcoming academic year.

Officials noted that the initiative was organized in response to public inquiries and the clear need for parental support during this season.

According to the announcement, consumers will be able to benefit from tax-free pricing on several essential categories, including:

Back-to-school essentials

Groceries

Toiletries

Non-alcoholic drinks

The government emphasized that the primary goal of the August 28 date is to ensure parents receive “some relief” as they manage the costs associated with returning to the classroom.

While the date and primary categories have been established, authorities have indicated that further details will be released to the public over the coming days and weeks.

Shoppers are encouraged to remain prepared and stay tuned for additional specifics regarding the event to maximize their savings on the 28th.