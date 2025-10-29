Special voter registration period for SVG election

NOTICE OF SPECIAL VOTERS REGISTRATION PERIOD

Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan has officially announced a critical fifteen-day special voter registration period ahead of the November 27, 2025 general election.

Key Registration Details:

Registration Period: 30 October to 13 November 2025

Eligibility: Citizens 18 years and older as of 13 November 2025

Preliminary Voter List: To be posted by 1 November 2025

The official notice emphasizes the importance of citizen participation in the electoral process. “Every eligible citizen has a crucial opportunity to ensure their voice is heard in the upcoming election,” said election officials.

This special registration window provides an essential opportunity for citizens to update their voter status, particularly for young voters reaching the age of 18 and those who may have recently changed residence or citizenship status.

Voter Registration Guidelines: