Gareth Bynoe is SVG’s first Ambassador to Costa Rica

His Excellency Gareth Bynoe, resident Ambassador of Saint Vincent in Venezuela, with concurrency to Brazil, presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Rodrigo Chaves Robles, President of the Republic of Costa Rica on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Bynoe presented his Letters of Credence at a brief special ceremony at the Presidential Palace in San Jose, Republic of Costa Rica, accrediting him as non-resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Costa Rica.

In attendance also at the ceremony was His Excellency Dr. Arnold André Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship. Ambassador Bynoe is Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ first Ambassador to be accredited to the Republic of Costa Rica.

His accreditation builds on the cordial relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Costa Rica since the establishment of diplomatic relations in June 1992.