Louise Mitchell has been appointed the new Attorney General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), taking the oath of office during a formal swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday evening.

Mitchell, the daughter of former prime minister Sir James Mitchell, brings an impressive legal and professional background to the role. A distinguished barrister with international legal credentials, she is a graduate of McGill University in political science and holds law degrees from the University of Manchester and University of Oxford.

Professionally qualified in multiple jurisdictions, Mitchell was admitted to the Bar of England and Wales in 1998 and to practice law in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2000. Her extensive legal training includes completing studies at the Inns of Court School of Law in London, where she became a member of the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple.

Prior to her current appointment, Mitchell has held several prominent positions in financial and public service sectors. She previously headed the International Financial Services Authority of SVG and is the founder and managing director of Caribbean Trust Company Ltd, a licensed offshore registered agent and trustee firm.

Mitchell’s public service extends to environmental conservation, serving as co-founder and director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund and vice president of the SVG Conservation Fund. She also has a long-standing association with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust, having led the organization for many years and continuing to serve as a trustee.

The appointment represents a significant moment for SVG’s legal and governmental landscape, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the Attorney General’s office.