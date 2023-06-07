St Vincent Archery Association stages first national ranking tournament

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Archery Association staged its first national ranking tournament.

As an inaugural competition, it was held on May 27th and 28th, 2023 at the Dolphin Gymnastics Center in Arnos Vale.

The tournament included two divisions: men’s open and women’s open.

The “Qualifying Round” was held on the first day. All archers shot 72 arrows at 30 meters in this round. The final score in the first round set the ranking order for the “Double Elimination Match Play” on the second day. On the second day, match play, archers competed in head-to-head brackets, with all archers performing admirably.

Gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded to the top three (3) in each category.

Women’s Order: Karen Palmer first, Morese Burgin second, and Richol Richards third.

Men’s Order: Jared Nichols, first; Ian Gibson, second; Vanburn Harry, third.

World Archery’s monthly newsletter acknowledged the event.

The organization expresses gratitude to all of the sponsors, members, and officials who helped make the event a success.