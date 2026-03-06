Govt greenlights new lane system to resolve gridlock into Kingstown

Roundabout and Third Lane for Arnos Vale

Minister of Transport, Nigel Stephenson, the government will implement a reversible lane system and a roundabout in Arnos Vale.

This initiatives would be designed to provide immediate relief to commuters on the Windward side by addressing the critical bottlenecks that have long hindered the flow of commerce and daily travel into the city.

The Minister confirmed that the initiative is firmly “in the works,” with technical drawings and engineering specifications already finalised.

The centrepiece of the operational strategy is the introduction of a dynamic or “reversible” lane management system.

Morning Traffic: To facilitate the inbound commute, two lanes will be dedicated to traffic travelling from the Windward side into Kingstown, with one lane remaining open for outbound traffic.

Evening Traffic: To accommodate the return flow, the process will be reversed, dedicating two lanes for traffic travelling out of Kingstown and one lane for traffic heading in.

“These are practical solutions to serious problems. We are taking decisive action to address the critical issues facing our commuters”, Stephenson noted.