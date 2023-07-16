St Vincent assumes leading role as EU-CELAC summit convenes in Brussels

When the EU-CELAC conference convenes in Brussels on July 17, St Vincent will assume a leading role as leaders from sixty Latin American and Caribbean countries and Europe are expected to commit to reviving and deepening bi-regional partnerships. The summit, according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, will address a number of key topics.

The Prime Minister was speaking to members of the State Media on Friday (July 14) before departing Argyle International Airport for Barbados.

Climate change, resources for adaptation and mitigation, loss and damage, financing for development, including the Bridgetown initiative, poverty and food security, matters of war and peace, and promoting the ideals of non-interference and non-intervention, according to Dr. Gonsalves, will be among the issues addressed at the two-day conference.

“We have several opportunities to develop a model relationship between developed and developing countries,” stated Dr. Gonsalves.

The Prime Minister will co-chair the summit with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in his capacity as CELAC pro tempore president.

The SVG delegation to Brussels is led by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who is accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Eloise Gonsalves, Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Keisal Peters, and Permament Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister – Angie Williams-Jackson.

Two members of the state media – Mr. Shevrell McMillan – the Agency of Public Information and Mr. Demion McTair -Assistant General Manager NBC are covering the event.

A member of the Prime Minister’s security detail – Mr. Godwin Charles is also accompanying the Prime Minister.