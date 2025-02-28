Police Probe Shooting of 37-Year-Old Man in Ottley Hall

RSVGPF Investigates Attempted Murder in Ottley Hall

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is actively investigating a case of attempted murder following a report made by Mr. Ormon Ragguette, a 37-year-old labourer of Ottley Hall.

According to the report, at approximately 4:20 pm on February 20, 2025, Mr. Ragguette was shot in the left hip by two unidentified assailants while in Ottley Hall. The attack appears to have been a deliberate act with intent to commit murder on the virtual complainant.

The incident was formally reported to the police on February 27, 2025, and an active investigation is underway. The RSVGPF urges anyone with information that could assist in identifying the perpetrators to come forward.

Citizens are reminded that cooperation with the police is vital in ensuring justice and public safety. Information can be provided by contacting the nearest police station or calling the RSVGPF Hotline at 911/999.